Biz Pac Review:

The discredited Lincoln Project faces a potential lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom serve as his advisors.

The potential lawsuit pertains to defamatory billboards erected in Times Square that show Ivanka smiling as she gestures during coronavirus death toll numbers, and Kushner saying “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer, and that’s their problem.”

Everything about the billboards is a lie.

……

What is the truth good for? Absolutely nothing, apparently …

Here’s a closer-up view of the billboards:

In a letter sent to the grifting members of the Lincoln Project this Friday, the couple’s attorney, Marc E. Kasowitz, slammed them for the “false, malicious and defamatory” billboards.

“Mr. Kushner never made any such statement. Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project’s representations that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel. If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages,” Kasowitz wrote.

Members of the Lincoln Project shared a screenshot of the letter to Twitter and captioned it with the words, “Nuts!” They also warned that an official response would “be coming soon.”

Read more at Biz Pac Review