NY Post

Ivana Trump, the Czech American ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr., died Thursday. She was 73. Trump was discovered at the bottom of a staircase in her home on 10 E. 64th St. in Manhattan at 12:40 p.m., police sources told The Post. Authorities believe she suffered cardiac arrest, but the official cause of death has yet to be determined. She was found by cops who were called to her home for a wellness check, police said. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” Eric Trump said in a statement announcing her death. “She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

