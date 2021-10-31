NEW YORK POST:

Another week, another series of fumbling, mumbling and disasters. How low can Joe Biden go?

Once again, the common theme was weakness. At home and abroad, he is shrinking the presidency before our eyes.

The diminished commander in chief visited his party members in Congress Thursday and was reduced to pleading for them to save his bacon.

“The House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens next week,” he confessed to Democrats.

It was an extraordinary moment for a president, the ostensible leader of his party, but in reality this one is a beggar-in-chief. His focus was on the fate of two massive pieces of legislation, worth $3 trillion combined, even though the larger of the two hadn’t been written and major issues, including whose taxes would be raised, were still hotly disputed.

Nonetheless, with his job approval tanking and needing anything he could call a victory, especially at the Scotland climate summit, the president was desperate for signs of progress. Even a mere promise that both bills would eventually be passed would have been something he could boast about.

Instead, he got the back of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ hand.

