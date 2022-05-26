NEW YORK POST:

A fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School has shared harrowing details of the moment madman shooter Salvador Ramos entered the classroom – announcing to the terrified students, “It’s time to die!”

The boy told KENS 5 that he and four classmates took cover under a cloth-covered table when the crazed gunman stormed in after blasting another door.

“When I heard the shooting through the door, I told my friend to hide under something so he won’t find us,” the youngster told the outlet. “I was hiding hard. And I was telling my friend to not talk because he is going to hear us.”

The brave boy continued his chilling account: “He came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, he said, ‘It’s time to die!’”

