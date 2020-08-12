Joe Biden‘s choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate was hailed on Tuesday as a historic first for women of color, but some warn her record as a tough prosecutor could dent her appeal with two key constituencies – black voters and liberals.

Shortly after Biden announced Harris would join him on the ticket in the November presidential election, several left wing progressives in the Democrat party criticized his decision.

‘Well, there you have it. @JoeBiden gives the middle finger to progressives, #BlackLivesMatter protesters, and black voters under the age of 50,’ Status Coup co-founder Jordan Chariton wrote in a tweet.

