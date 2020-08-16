BizPacReview:

And not just Biden himself. “They are not putting anybody out,”

Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday is dumbfounded that neither hiden’ Joe Biden nor any of his key campaign surrogates will do any media interviews on the Sunday shows even as the Democratic National Convention is set to begin.

“This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen,” the anchor of Fox News Sunday asserted about what he described as the “full red light” from the Team Biden, adding that he has never encountered this form of silence in a presidential campaign in 30-plus years of covering politics. He also opined that hiding in Biden’s basement until Election Day is not a viable strategy.

Usually reserving most of his criticism for Republicans and especially President Trump, Beltway establishment insider Wallace explained what was happening, or not happening, on Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show, in a revelation that he hadn’t previously discussed publicly.

“It always happens that the Sunday before the convention, the campaign puts out top officials to preview the convention and to say ‘this is what we’re gonna try to get accomplished.’ So, you know, we’re counting all week on having a top official from the Biden campaign, the campaign manager, the top pollster, the chief strategist, to talk about what they’re going to talk about during this next week. They are not putting anybody out,” Wallace explained.

“And, at first, I thought, well, maybe it’s because it’s Fox News and they’re boycotting us. No, they’re not putting anybody out on any of the Sunday shows. I don’t understand what’s going on here. This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen — you’re basically giving a campaign, and as I say, it’s a traditional thing, we’re gonna do it for the Republicans a week from Sunday. What are you trying to accomplish this week? And the Biden campaign isn’t putting anybody out.

“And [Biden] continues to lead with what I’ll call the basement strategy. I don’t think you can hide from now until Election Day. I just don’t think it’s possible.”

