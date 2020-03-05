WUSA9 – Washington DC:

Sgt. Charlotte Djossou says she faced retaliation for reporting downgrading of crimes to supervisors.

A whistleblower from the D.C. Police Department is talking openly about the crime underreporting she says she’s witnessed inside the Metropolitan Police Department.

“I was surprised,” said MPD Sergeant Charlotte Djossou. “I didn’t want to believe it.”

Djossou, a 15-year MPD veteran previously honored for her service by Police Chief Peter Newsham, is going public with stunning allegations about what she says is going on in her own department.

