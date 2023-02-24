Recently Scott Alexander wrote a long piece in his usual fashion Declining Sperm Count: Much More Than You Wanted To Know. He takes the usual meta-skeptical rationalist approach of reviewing the best studies and trying to think of reasons they might be wrong. It’s easy to attack the meta-analysis of studies for sperm quality decline because it looks like this:

One thing he didn’t consider, though, is related evidence. And there is such evidence. Think of manliness overall. Men produce sperm, yes, and the same balls also produce testosterone. So if there’s something more generally wrong with balls, might there be a decline in testosterone too? We know there is:

Design and Setting: Testosterone and SHBG were analyzed in 5350 male serum samples from four large Danish population surveys conducted in 1982–1983, 1986–1987, 1991–1992, and 1999–2001. Free testosterone levels were calculated. The effects of age, year of birth, and time period on hormone levels were estimated in a general linear statistical model. Main Outcome Measures: Testosterone, SHBG, and calculated free testosterone levels in Danish men in relation to age, study period, and year of birth were measured. Results: Serum testosterone levels decreased and SHBG levels increased with increasing age. In addition to this expected age effect, significant secular trends in testosterone and SHBG serum levels were observed in age-matched men with lower levels in the more recently born/studied men. No significant age-independent effect was observed for free testosterone. Adjustment for a concurrent secular increase in body mass index reduced the observed cohort/period-related changes in testosterone, which no longer were significant. The observed cohort/period-related changes in SHBG levels remained significant after adjustment for body mass index. Conclusions: The observed age-independent changes in SHBG and testosterone may be explained by an initial change in SHBG levels, which subsequently lead to adjustment of testosterone at a lower level to sustain free testosterone levels.

