USA TODAY:

Against a smoky, hazy backdrop, President Donald Trump on Saturday visited this burned-out retirement community, which was hardest hit by the Camp Fire, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century that has left at least 71 people dead.

Trump, wearing a windbreaker and a black cap emblazoned with “USA,” surveyed a scene of burned out cars and the remains of houses.

At one point, the presidential motorcade pulled into a mobile home and RV park, stopping in front of an American flag hanging from what was left of a burned structure.

“Right now we want to take care of the people who have been so badly hurt,” the president said.

Trump added, “This is very sad to see. As far as the lives are concerned, nobody knows quite yet.”

Under questioning by reporters, he returned to his week-long theme that forest management was to blame for the wildfires. He earlier had threatened to withhold federal funds because of what he deemed as mismanagement by the state.