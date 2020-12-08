CNBC:

Texas sues four battleground states in Supreme Court over ‘unlawful election results’ in 2020 presidential race

In most cases, the Supreme Court only hears cases that have been appealed from lower courts. In cases between two or more states, however, the court has original jurisdiction.

Experts in election law were quick to dismiss the likelihood of the nine Supreme Court justices taking the case

Texas’ Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The lawsuit asserts that “unlawful election results” in those four states, which President-elect Joe Biden won, should be declared unconstitutional.

The filing argues that those states used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to unlawfully change their election rules.

The Lone Star State’s attempt to discount other states’ electoral votes follows a slew of long-shot legal challenges with similar goals that have been brought in lower courts by Trump’s campaign and other attorneys. Those lawsuits have repeatedly failed to invalidate ballots cast for Biden.

The claims in Texas’ lawsuit “are false and irresponsible,” Georgia’s deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said in a fiery statement shortly after Paxton announced the legal action.

“Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to. That’s because it didn’t happen,” Fuchs’ statement said.

Experts in election law were also quick to dismiss the likelihood of the nine Supreme Court justices taking the case. Paul Smith, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said the case was “wacko.”

“There is a whole system in Pennsylvania and the other states for contesting the election — that’s all been done,” Smith said. “I don’t think the Supreme Court will have interest in this.”

The professor added that Texas could run into trouble in proving that it has grounds to sue, known in legal terms as “standing.”

“It’s totally unprecedented, the idea that one state would, at the Supreme Court, claim that other states’ votes were cast in the wrong way — that’s never happened,” he said. “What is the injury to the state of Texas because Pennsylvania’s votes were cast for Mr. Biden instead of Mr. Trump? There is no connection there.”

The lawsuit against the four states comes on a pivotal deadline in the election certification process, known as the “safe harbor” threshold, after which Congress is compelled to accept states’ certified results.

