Eighty-year-old Democrat Joe Biden officially confirmed on Tuesday morning that he will be seeking a second term as President of the United States despite the vast majority of Americans believing that he should not run again.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Two weeks after leaking his intentions to run in the 2024 elections to Al Roker on the Today Show during an Easter Egg hunt at the White House, President Joe Biden has made it official, with a video posted to his social media accounts

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden wrote.

“That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

At 80 years old, Biden is already the oldest president in American history and would be 86 by the end of a potential second term in the White House.

Just this week, a poll conducted by NBC News found that 70 per cent of Americans, including 51 per cent of Democrats, believe that Biden should step aside and not run for another term in office, with nearly half of those surveyed who opposed his re-election citing the president’s age as a major concern.

