Breitbart

Fulton County, Georgia, is the latest to move forward with a $210,000 taxpayer-funded study to evaluate if reparations for residents who are descendants of slaves are practical. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted four to two in favor of the measure to fund the study led by the Atlanta University Center and county leadership, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, who voted in favor of the measure, said this study will bring on five researchers who will explore if reparations are warranted. “The purpose of the reparations task force is to evaluate if reparations are warranted, if they are warranted, in what form? Should it be educational, should it be financial? What should they be?” Abdur-Rahman told Fox 5 Atlanta. However, Commissioner Bridget Thorne called the measure “divisive,” saying it pulls resources away from important issues such as building a new jail and a hospital, according to the Washington Examiner. “This is just such a divisive concept, and I feel like it’s just gonna hurt Fulton County, it’s just gonna rip us apart,” Thorne said.

Read more