President Biden admitted that the border is ‘going to be chaotic’ when asked on Tuesday if his administration is prepared to handle the end of Title 42.

‘It remains to be seen,’ Biden said. ‘It’s going to be chaotic for a while.’

He said he spent over an hour with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday and they are both ‘doing all we can.’

He praised the ‘overwhelming cooperation’ from Mexico and noted the U.S. is setting up asylum processing centers in Central American countries.

Only two days remain until even more chaos is expected to ensue at the southern border, with an estimated spike to 13,000 crossings per day – up from the current average of 7,700.

