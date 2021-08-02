The New York Post:

Cheery Dr. Anthony Fauci was on television again Sunday warning us “things are going to get worse” with COVID-19.

It’s the Delta variant of the virus that is to blame for putting us back in masks, the nation’s top infectious disease expert told ABC’s Jonathan Karl.

Fauci didn’t mention all the other Greek letters of the alphabet lining up to do us harm. There’s always something.

Like the Lambda variant which apparently comes from, guess where? South America. This one is said to be worse than all the other letters.

So why the hell is the southern border wide open? In the middle of a pandemic?

On the one hand, the Biden administration is reimposing mask mandates and burdensome health restrictions we thought we had left behind. On the other hand, it is knowingly ushering in millions of illegal immigrants infected with COVID and not even testing them or keeping track of where they go. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has testified to that fact.

They are put on buses and planes and covertly shipped around the country to unsuspecting communities, in a violation of CDC guidelines the rest of us have to follow.

If you are a law-abiding American citizen arriving at an American airport, even if you are fully vaccinated, you have to produce a negative COVID test result from the past one to three days or you won’t be allowed in.

But at the southern border you can wander across, coughing and sneezing, and they’ll give you a welcome pack and send you on your way to spread the disease.

The only reason we know that’s been happening in La Joya, Texas, is because the local police department issued a public health warning on Facebook last week about sick migrants wandering around without masks.

More at The New York Post