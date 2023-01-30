Biden announced last week that the United States would send 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks, eight M88 recovery vehicles, and more than 500 armored vehicles to Ukraine to help them fend off the ongoing Russian invasion. Russia interpreted the move as “direct involvement in the conflict.”

“There are constant statements from European capitals and Washington that the sending of various weapons systems to Ukraine, including tanks, in no way signifies the involvement of these countries or the alliance in hostilities in Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday. “We categorically disagree with this, and in Moscow, everything that the alliance and the capitals I mentioned are doing is seen as direct involvement in the conflict. We see that this is growing,”

