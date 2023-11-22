It’s a toy! Woman who ‘married’ a rag doll hosts a gender reveal party for the couple’s second ‘child’

A woman who ‘married’ a rag doll has hosted a gender reveal party for their second rag doll child, weeks after attending an ultrasound.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes’s whirlwind romance with the inanimate object – which her mother made for her – has seen many twists and turns over the last year, from cheating rumours to kidnappings.

But the 37-year-old is now thrilled to announce she and ‘husband’ Marcelo are expecting their second baby.

Taking to TikTok, the couple, who already have a son named Marcelinho, hold a smoke bomb that turns pink to reveal the budding baby is a girl – to be named Marcela.

It comes after Meirivone, from Brazil, gave an update on her pregnancy earlier this month as she attended an ultrasound for the child. Meirivone said the baby will be born in December.

