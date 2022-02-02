NEW YORK POST:

It was wrong for Obama acolytes to denounce criticisms of the Obama presidency as “racist.” Yes, one of Barack Obama’s parents was black. But his policies were not “black.” They were just bad.

Likewise, it is wrong to uniformly censure attacks on billionaire George Soros as “anti-Semitic.”

Ever since Jonathan Greenblatt, a woke former Obama White House official, took over the Anti-Defamation League, it reflexively screams “Anti-Semitism!” when critics fault Soros’ political work — and the left loyally follows suit.

It therefore falls upon established rabbis with authentic Jewish lifetime bona fides, like yours truly, to assert unequivocally that it’s a mitzvah (a righteous act) — not “anti-Semitism” — to castigate George Soros for his radical attempts to undermine public safety and the American republic.

