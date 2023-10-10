‘IT’S A MASSACRE’ Hamas slaughters 40 babies & kids in one town with some beheaded as families burned alive in ‘pogrom’, Israel claims

HAMAS terrorists massacred at least 40 babies and kids in a sickening rampage in one town – with some found beheaded, Israel claimed.

Israeli soldiers discovered scenes of unimaginable horror in Kfar Aza – a village close to the Gaza border that was captured for two days by the Hamas militants.

The Israeli army took back control of the besieged village on Tuesday and its soldiers were faced with the gut-wrenching task of recovering the bodies of dozens of victims.

Armed with guns, grenades and knives, Hamas terrorists beheaded men, women, children and babies in their beds early on Saturday morning after storming over the border.

