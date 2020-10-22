Rasmussen Reports:

Rasmussen was one of the few pollsters that “got it right” in 2016.

President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden running neck and neck in the battleground state of North Carolina.

A new Rasmussen Reports telephone and online survey of Likely Voters in North Carolina finds Trump edging Biden 48% to 47%. Two percent (2%) like some other candidate, and three percent (3%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Factor in those who haven’t made up their minds yet but are leaning toward one candidate or the other, and Trump still has a one-point 49% to 48% lead.

In 2016, Trump won nearly 50% of the vote in North Carolina, beating Democrat Hillary Clinton by almost four points.

Ninety-two percent (92%) of voters in the Tar Heel State have already made up their minds whom they’re going to vote for. Trump leads 50% to 48% among this group.

Among the 47% who say they have already voted, however, Biden has a 14-point lead – 55% to 41%.

Ninety-four percent (94%) say they are definitely going to vote, and Trump has a 49% to 47% advantage among this group.

The survey of 800 Likely Voters in North Carolina was conducted October 20-21, 2020 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.

Biden holds just a three-point lead nationally over Trump in Rasmussen Reports’ latest weekly White House Watch survey. Two weeks ago, he was ahead by 12.

Read more at Rasmussen Reports