They come to bless those suffering the most from the novel coronavirus. And then, more and more often, Italy’s priests die themselves. The diocese of Bergamo northeast of Milan appears to have been ravaged the most by the stealth killer. At least 10 of its priests have died of COVID-19, the Catholic daily Avvenire reported Thursday. The deaths, whether of priests or members of their communities, are “so numerous that it is difficult to count”, the paper wrote. Five more fatalities were registered in the city of Parma. Still more virus-related deaths emerged among priests in Brescia, Cremona and the northern industrial hub of Milan itself.

