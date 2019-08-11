Yahoo News:

LAMPEDUSA, Italy (Reuters) – Hollywood star Richard Gere on Saturday urged the Italian government to stop “demonising people” and instead help migrants who have been stranded on a Spanish charity boat in the Mediterranean for more than a week. ….

“This has to stop everywhere on this planet now. And it will stop if we say stop,” he said, adding that he only wanted to help people and not get into a political fight.

Salvini, who this week pushed through parliament tougher sanctions on charity ships that seek to bring migrants rescued at sea to Italy, was quick to reply.

“Given this generous millionaire is voicing concern for the fate of the Open Arms migrants, we thank him: he can take back to Hollywood, on his private plane, all the people aboard and support them in his villas.

Thank you Richard!” he said in a statement.