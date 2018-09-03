DAILY MAIL:

Italy’s first sex doll brothel is fully booked for weeks after opening today.

LumiDolls Torino charges €80 (£72) for a half-hour session with a ‘very realistic’ silicon doll.

Patrons can choose from seven different female dolls and one male doll called Alessandro which has an adjustable penis varying from five to seven inches.

The dolls, which cost up to €2,000 (£1,800) each, are thoroughly washed for two hours after use.

Customers choose their doll’s outfit – with options including fitness and secretary – and specify which position they want to find them in.

‘The positions they can take are many, almost all the ones in the Kamasutra,’ the brothel says.

The dolls are used in special rooms equipped with a bed, an en-suite bathroom and a TV screen that shows porn.

The brothel, run by a Spanish company with branches in Moscow and Barcelona, says: ‘We are full for weeks with a few small exceptions.’

‘We have customers who have also booked from Venice and most have chosen the morning or the afternoon for their appointment.’