An Italian minister has warned that the country runs the risk of “ethnic replacement” due to mass immigration and low birthrates.

Francesco Lollobrigida, Italy’s Agriculture Minister, has publicly warned that Italy must work to avoid falling victim to “ethnic replacement” as a result of mass migration and the country’s current low birth rate.

The minister’s comments have provoked outrage amongst the country’s left, who have accused the Fratelli D’Italia politician of echoing the words of “white supremacism”.

According to a report by Euractiv, Lollobrigida made the comments while speaking at the conference of the Italian Confederation of Free Workers’ Unions (Cisal), with the minister saying that Italy must be mindful of the dangers of immigration as well as its benefits.

Emphasising that, as the grandson of an emigrant, he does not see migration itself as a problem, he warned that the high levels of illegal immigration into the country in particular risked having long-term consequences regarding the country’s demographics.

