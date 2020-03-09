NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expanded emergency anti-coronavirus restrictions to the entire country Monday.Conte said that a new government decree, which goes into effect Tuesday, will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live. All 60 million residents are otherwise advised to stay home. “There won’t be just a red zone,″ Conte told reporters referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy instituted over the weekend. “There will be Italy” as a protected area, he said.

