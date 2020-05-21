BIZPACREVIEW.COM

President Donald Trump is not alone in his stand against funding the World Health Organization. While critics of the president repeatedly demonize him for withholding U.S. funds to the organization, recently threatening to make the cuts permanent, it seems other countries are making similar moves. A petition addressed to the leaders of nations that make up the G20 group, and signed by more than 200,000 Italians, is asking for defunding the specialized agency of the United Nations which has come under heavy criticism for its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic at its outbreak. “We humbly ask you to join U.S. President Donald J. Trump to stop sending funds to the World Health Organization,” the petition reportedly reads, according to Breitbart News. The document to the leaders of the 19 countries and the European Union which make up the G20 group claimed the WHO has shown “that it supports and disseminates the false and incomplete information released by Communist China regarding the seriousness of COVID19.”

