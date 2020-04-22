NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A man sunbathing on a deserted beach in northern Italy appears to have received a fine — and a lecture — by three police officers for breaking the country’s strict lockdown measures. The unnamed beachgoer was caught by surprise as two officers approached him riding two quad bikes on April 17. According to the official website of the Comune de Rimini, a popular seaside destination on the Adriatic Sea, drone technology is now being used “on beaches and public spaces for compliance with emergency measures” as law enforcement’s “flying eyes.” In a video released by the police, the shirtless sunbather appears startled after he was approached by the officers. They can be seen talking to the man, and appear to issue him a fine. A third police officer, arriving in a police van, later joins the group. The equipment was used by the Rimini local police to patrol the region’s parks and beaches in search of people who might be breaking Italy’s coronavirus lockdown rules.

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS