Italian PM Giorgia Meloni pops up to honor NYC’s Christopher Columbus statue as ‘woke’ pols mull taking it down

Christopher Columbus received some powerful Old World backing in Manhattan on Tuesday as New York City pols weigh whether to yank statues of him and other now-controversial historial figures.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni pointedly visited the borough’s famed Columbus Circle to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring Columbus — just hours after the City Council held a hearing on proposed legislation targeting monuments and other artwork featuring the explorer, as well people such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

“Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, placed a wreath of flowers on the statue located at the center of Columbus Circle, one of the most famous in the US depicting Christopher Columbus,” said a statement from the office of Meloni, who is in the city for the United Nations’ annual General Assembly.

“Through this important reaffirmation of identity, the President celebrated a symbol of the cultural and moral history of the American people.”

The Italian leader stood by the statue for a moment of silence — to honor Columbus ahead of the US’s Oct. 12 holiday in honor of him — before being swarmed by Italian media.

