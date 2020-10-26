Fox News:

Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski claimed on Thursday that he met with former Vice President Joe Biden regarding his son’s business dealings and alleged that someone involved with the controversy had warned him about coming forward.

“I was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter that if I went public, this information — it would ‘bury all of us, man,'” Bobulinski alleged in a statement Thursday night.

Bobulinski went on to accuse the former vice president of lying about his involvement with his son’s business dealings and claimed that the family sought to conceal his activities.

Specifically, Bobulinski alleges he met with the former vice president on May 2, 2017, and was introduced by his son Hunter and brother Jim.

“At my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night we discussed the Bidens’ history, the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level,” Bobulinski claimed.

Fox News previously obtained text messages from Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he claimed was the partnership between the CEFC/Chairman Ye and the two Biden family members.

The messages seem to indicate that a meeting took place, though it’s unclear what the substance of the meeting might have been. They are unrelated to the laptop or hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden. The text message chain was obtained after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Finance Committee requested documents related to Bobulinski’s business affairs with the Biden family. He provided the committees with the documents and Fox News also, separately, obtained those documents.

