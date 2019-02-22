THE NEW YORK TIMES:



Lady Gaga is invited. So is Mahershala Ali. But the screaming fans outside Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in Beverly Hills this Sunday night may have a hard time recognizing everyone — like the two civilians who secured invitations in an online auction, bidding with customer-loyalty points from Marriott.

“Our team really went deep into discussion with Condé Nast about this specific event,” said Karin Timpone, the global marketing officer of Marriott, a sponsor of the party. Ms. Timpone will be attending — along with executives from L’Oréal Paris, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Johnnie Walker, Hennessy X.O., Verizon and other “brand partners” of the magazine.

Genesis, an advertiser, will be providing cars and drivers to ferry the stars that night: the capstone on a week of branded events that will generate more than $10 million of revenue for Vanity Fair, according to Chris Mitchell, the chief business officer of Vanity Fair and other Condé Nast titles.

“It’s not that we’re slapping logos on the wall,” Mr. Mitchell said. “We’re finding additional media opportunities we can monetize that come out of the party.”

Sounds like a wild night, right?

For the insecure A-listers of the film business, an invitation to the Vanity Fair Oscar party used to be a status symbol rivaled only by winning an Oscar itself. Lakers courtside seats? A permanent booth at Dan Tana’s? Who cares: Where are my Vanity Fair tickets? Pity the publicist who couldn’t secure a pair.

Hosted by the magazine’s current editor, Radhika Jones, the party remains a big to-do. Stars still care about being photographed as they walk in. But the hysterical frenzy that once surrounded the event has been fading for some time, at least among top celebrities, three longtime publicists said in interviews.

“When invitations went out this year, one of my big clients asked me, ‘Is Vanity Fair still a hot invite?,’ which tells you everything you need to know,” said a partner at a top publicity firm. She would speak only on the condition of anonymity, saying that she did not want to offend Anna Wintour, who oversees Vanity Fair as the artistic director of Condé Nast and organizes the Met Gala, the yearly New York benefit.