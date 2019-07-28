BIZPACREVIEW.COM

2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), during his prior presidential run in 2016, compared Baltimore to a “Third World country” while touring one of the city’s neighborhoods and subsequently tweeted, “Residents of Baltimore’s poorest boroughs have lifespans shorter than people living under dictatorship in North Korea. That is a disgrace.” “Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” the Socialist-Democrat Sanders told reporters after his December 2015 tour. “You would think that you were in a Third World country.” The socialist senator commented at the time that Baltimore is “a community in which half of the people don’t have jobs. We’re talking about a community in which there are hundreds of buildings that are uninhabitable.”

READ MORE AT THE BIZPACREVIEW.COM