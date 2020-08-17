Trending Politics:

Here’s how it went down:

COLBERT:”In those debates you landed haymakers on Joe Biden. I mean, his teeth were like Chiclets all over the stage and now, I believe you that you’re fully supportive of him. How does that transition happen?” “How do you go from being such a passionate opponent on such bedrock principles for you, and now you guys seem to be pals?”

The question clearly caught the ambitious Californian totally off guard as is evident by the annoying nervous laugh.

HARRIS: “It was a debate” (nervous laughter. COLBERT “Not everybody landed punches like you did though”

She again giggled nervously and stammered…

HARRIS: “It was a debate!” COLBERT: “So you don’t mean it?” HARRIS: “It was a debate!” (giggle, giggle) “That was the whole reason – literally, it was a debate. It was called a debate. Everyone traveled to the debate. There were journalists there covering the debate, where there would be a debate.”

Well, that was awkward.

This is going to be a major problem for Harris going forward because the next time it may not be a sycophantic suckler like Colbert who poses the question on how if she felt so strongly about the issue that she would suggest that Biden is a racist on national television then why did she accept the veep spot.

More at Trending Politics