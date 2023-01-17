A man wearing a ‘Jesus Saves’ T-shirt was ordered to remove the clothing or leave the Mall of America last weekend in a video that has gone viral on social media.

A security guard at the nation’s most famous shopping center in Minnesota can be heard telling the man: ‘If you want to shop here you need to take off that shirt’.

Another clip shows the same guard saying: ‘Jesus is associated with religion and it is offending people. People have been offended.’

The video which was recorded on January 7 has prompted outrage online with one group organizing a protest at the Mall where they intend to wear their own ‘Jesus Saves’ shirts.

