Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign posted a video Friday of the candidate defining the term ‘woke’ days after former President Donald Trump said he doesn’t like the word because ‘half the people can’t define it.’
At a campaign stop in Iowa, NBC reporter Dasha Burns asked the Florida governor about Trump’s comments.
‘[Trump] said he doesn’t like to use the word “woke” because people don’t know what it means. That’s obviously a big part of your messaging. What do you say to that?’ she inquired.
‘Look, we know what woke is, it’s a form of cultural Marxism,’ responded DeSantis.