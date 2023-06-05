Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign posted a video Friday of the candidate defining the term ‘woke’ days after former President Donald Trump said he doesn’t like the word because ‘half the people can’t define it.’

Asked to define WOKE, @RonDeSantis does not miss a beat:



"It's a form of Cultural Marxism… It's a war on the truth." https://t.co/ri0zEeyZTt — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 2, 2023

At a campaign stop in Iowa, NBC reporter Dasha Burns asked the Florida governor about Trump’s comments.

‘[Trump] said he doesn’t like to use the word “woke” because people don’t know what it means. That’s obviously a big part of your messaging. What do you say to that?’ she inquired.

‘Look, we know what woke is, it’s a form of cultural Marxism,’ responded DeSantis.

