Worries over a fuel shortage after the crucial Colonial Pipeline was hacked and shut down late last week have led to long lines at gas stations across the Southeastern United States—and now at least one brawl at the pump.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman in a Honda Accord in Knightdale, North Carolina, apparently attempted to cut the line of cars at a Marathon gas station, WRAL reports. When she hit a Honda CRV parked at the pump in seeming frustration after not being allowed into the line, she got out and appeared to spit at the driver, according to Instagram video posted of the incident.

That male driver then hopped out of his car and proceeded to spit right back at her, and the two descended into a scrappy fight that resulted in the man’s shirt being torn.

Colonial Pipeline says it is aiming to be back at full capacity by Friday, with gasoline supplies then returning to normal by early next week, The Daily Beast reported earlier Tuesday.

