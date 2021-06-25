MSN:

A Newark homeowner called in police last week after four Black nationalists moved into a new home she was renovating and declared that as sovereign citizens of the Al Moroccan Empire, “their status permitted them access to the property,” authorities said.

NBC News reports that the four men, who’d changed the locks on the Ivy Street house, agreed to leave, but one of them returned a short time later to reclaim the property that had been purchased by an unidentified woman in February.

Hubert A. John, a 39-year-old man from Los Angeles, reportedly stepped over the woman while she was on her porch, hung a red Moorish flag over one of the house’s windows, then made himself at home.

“He saged the house, he left the sage bundle on the ground,” the flabbergasted woman told NBC. “He had food, bagels, some organic drinks and a yoga mat.”

Weeks earlier, the homeowner said she’d gotten papers in the mail from the Al Moroccan Empire Consulate claiming rights to her property. She described the documents as “a lot of words and a lot stuff that really don’t mean anything.”

The homeowner knew something was wrong when a neighbor recently told her that they had met her husband.

She’s not married.

