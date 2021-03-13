The U.S. Sun:

SOME black Americans living in Evanston, Illinois, who will be given $25,000 each as part of the city’s $10million reparations program don’t think it’s enough.

The payout is supposed to make amends for the racist housing policies in the city, north of Downtown Chicago, and a reparations program was established in 2019 – but some activists don’t think it’s sufficient.

Evanston, Illinois, is the first US city to distribute the money meant to help compensate for a lack of generational wealth and systemic racism.

However, Rev Michael Nabors, who is the president of the Evanston NAACP, thinks $25,000 is a “drop in the bucket.”

“When it’s all said and done, however much money is raised for reparations… will only be a drop in the bucket for the suffering and the oppression that Black people experienced in this nation,” he told Newsweek.

“When we talk about that being a drop in the bucket, that’s what we’re talking about.

“There is no amount of money in the world that can take the place of the pain and the suffering that was caused emotionally, that was caused psychologically.

“The only thing that we can do to try to make up for that is by building a beloved community in Evanston, and I think that reparations is a part of that effort.”

The $10million fund was raised from a 3 percent tax on the sale of recreational marijuana as it tries to address inequity in housing.

The first phase gives $400,000 towards $25,000 grants to eligible recipients, which is supposed to help them out with ownership, mortgage assistance and making improvements to their homes.

To qualify, residents must have lived in Evanston between the years of 1919 and 1969, where they were discriminated against in terms of housing.

Residents are also eligible if they’re a direct descendant of someone who suffered housing discrimination.

