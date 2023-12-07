Israel’s Knesset unites in mourning for minister Eisenkot’s fallen son

Israel’s Knesset rallied in support of Minister Gadi Eisenkot from National Unity after his son Gal was killed in action in Gaza on Thursday.National Unity leader Minister Benny Gantz sent his condolences to Eisenkot and his family, saying that everyone was committed to continue fighting for the cause for which Gal had died.”Gadi, we’ve known each other for years,” he said. “I know how strong you are and how united your family is. You’ve always protected our home as well as your personal home. I’m sure that this will remain. You will look after your family and you will all keep each other strong.”

