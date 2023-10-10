Israel’s Hostage Crisis Deepens With Execution Threat

Israel’s unprecedented hostage crisis took an even graver turn Monday when Palestinian militants threatened to begin executing prisoners unless the government ratchets back its bombardment of their Gaza sanctuary.

“From this hour on, we announce that any targeting of civilian homes without advanced warning will be met regrettably with the execution of one of the enemy civilian hostages we hold, and we will be forced to broadcast this,” said Abu Obaida, the spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, in a statement broadcast on Arab satellite news channels.

The announcement drove home the excruciating dilemma faced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as it weighs whether to further ratchet up its three-day-old offensive in Gaza to punish Hamas for a weekend assault that left over 900 Israelis dead and more than 2,400 wounded.

The group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union, returned to Gaza after assaulting military bases and towns in southern Israel with at least 100 hostages, whose families have pressed Netanyahu to safeguard their lives as the military campaign continues.

