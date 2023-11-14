Israelis killed on October 7 denied Jewish burials due to halachic status

Alina Palhati, 21, a Russian-Israeli woman who was murdered by Hamas at the Supernova music festival on October 7, was buried “outside the fence” of the cemetery in Beit She’an, because at the time of her death, she had not yet completed the process of converting to Judaism, and as such was not considered eligible for burial. The incident came to light on Monday during a Knesset discussion about expediting the conversion process for those currently serving in the IDF. “Alina was murdered as a Jew,” Palhati’s mother Olga said at the hearing, her voice choking up. “In the obituary notice, they didn’t write that we were sitting the shiva mourning period, they said that we were receiving guests.” Oded Forer, who chairs the Knesset’s Aliyah, Absorption, and Diaspora Affairs Committee, responded that he was “ashamed on behalf of the State of Israel that you were treated this way.”

He called Palhati’s treatment “the greatest insult to someone who sanctified the land of Israel with their blood, who left their place in exile to come here. I want to be buried next to such a person,” he declared, “even if it means being buried outside the fence.”The committee also discussed the case of the Kapshiter family of four, who were all killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7 while on their way home from Ashkelon to Beersheba. Yania (Yevgeni) Kapshiter, killed alongside his wife, Dina, and two children, Aline, 8, and Eitan, 5, was denied a Jewish burial in the Dimona cemetery, and so he, like Palhati, was buried “outside the fence.”The surviving family members, the children’s grandparents, decided to bury the entire family together “outside the fence,” even though the others were entitled to be buried inside the cemetery itself. The politicians and religious authorities at the hearing reacted to the stories with shock. Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern said he “apologize[d] on behalf of all Judaism,” saying “This is not the Judaism we are a part of. Not our children’s, not our grandchildren’s [and] not my Judaism.”

