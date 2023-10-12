Israeli women’s miracle escape from Hamas gunmen as they hide behind car just a few feet away from terrorist trying to kill them…when IDF troops arrive in the nick of time

This is the moment two Israeli women miraculously escaped from Hamas gunmen as they ambushed a kibbutz, by hiding behind a car until IDF soldiers arrived and took them to safety.CCTV footage taken in the early hours of Saturday show a white 4×4 pulling up to the Yachini kibbutz, less than four miles from the Gaza border, behind another white car with its boot open.Eight armed Hamas terrorists jump out the tailgate and the car itself, and they begin to swarm the gated compound.

The two women managed to escape the kibbutz, as IDF soldiers appear to be slowly moving towards them. The women wave to the IDF soldiers as a Hamas gunman rushes out of the gate, before firing at the four soldiers from behind the white car. Dust is kicked up by IDF and Hamas bullets, and the two Israeli women are forced to run and use the same car for cover. Terrifying moment Israeli women hide as Hamas gunmen try to kill them

