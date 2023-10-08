Israeli woman describes terrifying ordeal as she played dead for three hours while Hamas terrorists massacred fleeing revellers who ran straight from festival attack

An Israeli festivalgoer has described the horrifying moment Hamas gunmen stormed a dance festival and started opening fire on anybody they saw as people fled for their lives.

A terrified Gili Yoskovich hid under a tree shaking for three hours as bullets whizzed around her as terrorists opened fire on Saturday morning at defenceless revellers at an all-night trance music rave in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip.

The mother described how young people – whose night celebrating the end of the Sukkot religious holiday had turned to terror – were dying all around her and on the road as Hamas militants went ‘tree to tree’ on a killing spree.

As the gunmen opened fire, Gili sprinted for her life and hid beneath a fruit tree in the middle of the field where she stayed until she heard people speaking in Hebrew and was rescued by Israeli soldiers.

‘I saw people were dying all around. I was very quiet. I didn’t cry, I didn’t do anything,’ she told the BBC.

