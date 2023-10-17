Israeli woman abducted by Hamas during music festival pleads for help: ‘Get me out of here’

The heartbroken mother of abducted Israeli Mia Schem said she is ‘begging the world to bring my baby back home’ after Hamas terrorists paraded her in a disturbing hostage video.Keren Schem, whose daughter is a French and Israeli citizen, appealed for her child and the other hostages taken on October 7 to be returned home.She said the 21-year-old, who was shot at and abducted from the Nova Festival near the Israeli border, ‘only went to a party, to a festival party to have some fun… and now she’s in Gaza’.Video released by her family shows Mia, who her mum has described as a ‘warrior’, dancing and smiling with friends.Mia’s family lost contact with her at the festival when her ominous final message read: ‘They’re shooting at us. Please, come save us!’

