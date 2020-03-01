Jerusalem Post:

Health Ministry officials disinfected the store and are in contact with the schools of the couple’s children and passengers aboard the flight he took back to Israel.

The owner of a toy shop near Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport infected his wife with the coronavirus and spent time selling costumes while sick.

The man, who was not named, spent about 30 hours at the Red Pirate costume shop at the height of costume sales for the holiday of Purim in Or Yehuda, a suburb of Tel Aviv that borders on the airport’s perimeter fence, The Marker reported Friday. He also attended services at the synagogue of Irus, a town near Rehovot.

