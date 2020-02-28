Jerusalem Post:

Friday saw a worrisome spike in Israeli coronavirus cases, as four more Israelis were diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus within Israel, the Israeli Health Ministry reported.

Shimon Dahan returned from quarantine in Japan after having having been presumed to be “recovered”, following his infection with the virus on the Princess Diamond cruise ship and subsequent quarantine in Tokyo.

The man flew home to Israel after he was released from quarantine in Japan and is the third to be diagnosed as having the virus of the passengers who were brought back to Israel from the Princess Diamond.Dahan’s sister, Rachel Biton, was the first to be released from quarantine in Japan and sent home to Israel on Tuesday after recovering from the virus.

