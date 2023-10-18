Israeli TV station reveals new livestream footage claiming to be proof rocket fired from Gaza malfunctioned mid-air moments before devastating explosion at hospital that killed hundreds

An Israeli TV station has released new footage which it says appears to show rockets fired over a hospital in Gaza just moments before an explosion killed hundreds last night.

It comes after Israel’s military shared footage and analysis which they say shows they were not responsible for the horrifying blast at the Al-Ahli Hospital on Tuesday.

A video clip from a livestream, aired by Israel’s Channel 12 News, shows a salvo of rockets being launched before explosions rock an area claimed to be the medical centre.

The station claimed the timestamped video was ‘proof’ that a rocket fired in Palestine malfunctioned mid-air before crashing down and bursting into flames.

News anchor Yonit Levy said: ‘This is proof of Israel’s claims that it was actually missiles from the Gaza Strip shot in the direction of the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.’

Israel has denied it fired a missile at the hospital in the Gaza Strip, earlier sharing what it says is evidence a jihadist group from Palestine was behind the blast.

Israel’s adversaries – Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Hezbollah and Iran – insist the IDF was behind the devastation and vowed to take revenge.

