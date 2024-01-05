Israeli TV news anchor does broadcast with gun strapped to her hip

An Israeli television news anchor took to the airwaves with a pistol strapped to her hip as the country remains on a war footing following the deadly Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas.Lital Shemesh, a host on the right-leaning Channel 14, sat on the edge of her seat at the anchor desk with the firearm tucked into the back of her pants as she recapped the news Tuesday, according to a photo that has since gone viral.Shemesh, a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces, has also been posting images on her social media showing her at a shooting range.

Shortly after the terror attack, Shemesh spoke out about Israel mobilizing for an incursion into the Gaza Strip.“The entire country is being recruited to fight this war against terrorism, to fight this war against Hamas,’ Shemesh told Fox News on Oct. 12.

