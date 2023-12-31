Israeli troops dismantle Hamas base inside Gaza kindergarten and pummel terror tunnels in overnight fighting – as Netanyahu vows war will last ‘many months’

Israeli troops have dismantled a Hamas base inside a Gaza kindergarten and pummeled terror tunnels in overnight fighting as Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed the war will last ‘many months’. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that their soldiers had killed 14 Hamas fighters since yesterday.The IDF said they also destroyed Hamas infrastructure hidden inside a kindergarten, including the location and neutralisation of an explosive device. In southern Gaza IDF soldiers reportedly discovered and pummeled several Hamas tunnels.This comes after Israeli PM Netanyahu said that the war against Hamas will last for ‘many months’ – until the terrorist group has been eliminated.

