NEW YORK POST:

Five of 12 Israeli teens arrested on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old British tourist in Cyprus have been released – including one saved by a selfie his girlfriend took with him sleeping next to her, according to reports.

“My girlfriend’s selfie saved my life, I will never come back here ever again,” the youth told Israeli media after returning home Thursday, the Jerusalem Post reported.

It also was reported that police received results of DNA tests that apparently cleared some of the dozen teens, who range in age from 15 to 18.

“Cracks begin to form in the complainant’s version. I am hopeful that the version of the other suspects will refute the harsh accusations against them,” said attorney Nir Jeslovich, who represents some of the suspects, according to the newspaper.

“I’m not guilty, everything is all right,” one of the teens told Israeli news outlet Ynet news.