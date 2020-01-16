JERUSALEM POST

463 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes worldwide and up to 95% of this number have Type 2.

A new drug being developed in Israel could be the answer to treating the main cause of Type 2 Diabetes, insulin resistance. According to Concenter BioPharma co-founder and CSO Prof. Mottie (Mordechai) Chevion, “the unique property” of the drug, called Zygosid-50 “is that it cancels out insulin resistance. “It’s an anti-diabetes drug,” he told The Jerusalem Post during an interview on Thursday afternoon. He explained that the cause of Type 2 Diabetes is not completely understood, adding that there are several factors such as obesity, lifestyle, consumption of unhealthy foods and aging that, have led to increased incidents of Type 2 Diabetes. “There is also a link to ethnicity and family history and multi-gene dispositions,” he said. “It’s a combination of genetic factors and environmental triggers, although there are differences among the different regions

.”

