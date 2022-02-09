THE JERUSALEM POST:

An Israeli medical startup claimed on Thursday – without providing any evidence – that it has developed a plant-based COVID-19 treatment that can stop the connection of COVID-19 – including the now-predominant Omicron variant – onto human cells.

Novel Concepts claimed that its treatment will be submitted for emergency use authorization in a number of countries. Researchers have in the past cast doubt on the company’s claims.

While the company claimed that its new treatment stopped COVID-19’s progress into human cells and led to negative PCR tests within 48 hours, it said that patients also recovered from long-COVID symptoms that have plagued victims of COVID-19 and befuddled researchers and scientists, such as memory loss, loss of taste and smell, headaches, fatigue and more.

The treatment, which is made of natural compounds that are all approved individually for other uses, can be stored at room temperature, making it easier to transport than existing treatments – such as Pfizer vaccines, which must be stored at temperatures between 2°C and 8°C, per the US CDC.

MORE AT THE J POST